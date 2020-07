MIDDLETON ALUMNI ASSOCIATION WELCOMES NEW PRINCIPAL The Middleton High School Alumni Association met with the school’s new principal, Mickey Boddie, on Tuesday morning, June 23rd, in the Dr. Frankie A. Berry Media Center to welcome him to ‘The Land of the Tigers.’ Those who were present, front row, left to right are: Jeannette Williams,…



