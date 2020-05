Patricia Ripley confessed she herself killed her 9-year-old. A Miami woman has been taken into custody for admitting to drowning her autistic 9-year-old son on Thursday night (May 23), after first telling police two Black men committed the murder. Miami-Dade homicide detectives charged┬áPatricia Ripley, 47, with first-degree murder. On Thursday, Ripley told police her son…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.