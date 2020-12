MEET AND GREET FOR ‘WE ARE EAST TAMPA’ CRA ACTION PLAN A Meet and Greet event was held December 5, 2020, at Ragan Park, for ‘We Are East Tampa’ CRA Action Plan 2020. The purpose of the plan is to identify the needs of both residents and businesses in East Tampa. A Zoom meeting…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.