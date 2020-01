WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – Former couple Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj reportedly ran into each other on Friday (January 24) at the high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood where chaos ensued. According to TMZ, Nicki and her new husband Kenneth Petty were casually browsing around the store when they bumped into Meek. While it’s unclear what prompted it, a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.