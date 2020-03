KIERAN FLOYD A 20-year-old St. Petersburg man pleaded guilty to robbery and displaying a firearm during the commission of a robbery. He is facing a maximum of life in federal prison. According to the plea agreement, Kieran Donnell Floyd on August 18, 2019, entered a Shell gas station in St. Petersburg and pulled a…



