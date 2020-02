MAURICE ANTONIO FRYSON Police arrested a 43-year-old Tampa man Monday following a chase. The man is now facing several charges. According to Tampa Police, officers were notified of a stolen 2000 4-door Toyota Avalon, possibly in the area of Waters and I-275, shortly after 4 p.m., Monday. The officers located the vehicle near N….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.