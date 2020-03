CHAUNATHON PHONSANA An unidentified man died Saturday night after being struck by two cars. The accident took place on Highway 60, east of Highway 39. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 9:17 p.m. Chaunathon K. Phonsana, 21, of Plant City, was driving westbound on Highway 60. Ms. Lori Storch,…



