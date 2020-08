Larry Demery, who pleaded guilty to killing James Jordan, father of basketball star Michael Jordan, leaves a courthouse in Lumberton, N.C., in 1996. One of two men convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father will be out of jail in 2023. Larry Demery, 45, is scheduled for release on parole on Aug. 6, 2023, Wilmington, N.C.,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.