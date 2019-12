PHILLIP COWARD … Waiting to be sentenced A 60-year-old Tampa man was found guilty following a jury trial last week. He was convicted of a sexual battery that took place 30 years ago. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on November 15, 1988, a young mother had fallen asleep on the sofa…



