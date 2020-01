JAIME JAVIER AMOGUEA FONSECA Police arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with child abuse an torture. He is accused of intentionally burning a teenage boy. The victim told police the incident took place during a religious ceremony. Police arrested Jaime Javier Amoguea Fonseca after he told them he was possessed by spirits…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.