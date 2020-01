PRESTON JAVON PAMPHILE Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking help from to public about a man attempting to get women and teenage girls to get into his vehicle. According to detectives, around 4:45 p.m., last Wednesday, January 15th, deputies received a call about a man approaching a teenager as she walked…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.