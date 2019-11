A large crowd gathered at Cyrus Greene Playground recently when popular former athlete and businessman Magic Johnson stopped by. Retired professional baseball player Gary Sheffield, Mayor Jane Castor, Councilman Orlando Gudes, Pastor Jones, of Heaven Destiny Church, who sponsored the event, Ms. Tamara Shamburger, Hillsborough County School Board member, and others prepared to distribute turkeys….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.