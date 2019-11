Well, that didn’t last long.Tuesday, at the opening of one of his new gyms, boxing great Floyd Mayweather said he was hanging up his gloves for good.As of Thursday night? He says he’s coming out of retirement next year.Mayweather’s Instagram announcement was as straightforward as it gets: “Coming out of retirement in 2020,” he wrote.An…



