Lizzo, “Good As Hell” Lizzo etches her name in history on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as her “Good As Hell” rises to No. 1 on the chart dated Nov. 23, replacing another of her songs, “Truth Hurts,” after its nonconsecutive 11-week run at the top. The switch makes her the first woman to replace herself at No. 1…



