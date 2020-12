ATTY. LANSING ‘LANSE’ SCRIVEN …Recipient of George Sheldon Public Interest Award The Tampa Lawyer Chapter of the American Constitution Society (ACS) has selected Attorney Lansing “Lanse” Scriven as the recipient of the 2020 George Sheldon Public Interest Award. Scriven, one of Tampa’s most highly regarded business-litigation attorneys, has for decades dedicated himself to civic…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.