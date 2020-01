Kappas Founders Day 2020 Kappas from as far as California were on hand to celebrate the 109th Anniversary of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Friday at the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association. Kappas – Past Polemarchs Past Polemarchs (Presidents) of Tampa Alumni Chapter presented the chapter with this wooden Kappa Coat of Arms….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.