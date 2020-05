JAMEIS WINSTON DONATES $30,000 TO CDC TO HELP LOCAL RESTAURANTS Jameis Winston donated $30,000 to the Corporation to Develop Communities (CDC) of Tampa, Inc. The funds are distributed to 8 area restaurants that will prepare 500 meals each over 4 weekends, concluding on May 23, 2020. The first events were Saturday,…



