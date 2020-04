SHAWN HOLLIDAY, JR. … Died as a result of his injuries BRETT CROSBY … Charged with first-degree murder CHRISTOPHER JACKSON … Charged with first-degree murder Two inmates were charged with first-degree murder after the inmate they fought with died. The incident took place last Tuesday. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Shawn…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.