MICHAEL L. MORRELL, JR. 12/5/1975 — 8/30/2020 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor While working in his landscaping business, a young Tampa man suffered a heart attack. Michael L. Morrell, Jr., died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, without ever regaining consciousness. The 44-year-old was at Advent Health surrounded by his family when…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.