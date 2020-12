HART, FDOT, and City of Tampa officials who attended the announcement on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of HART) The City of Tampa has received $67.3 million of dedicated funding from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) New Starts Transit Program for Tampa’s TECO Line Streetcar Extension and Modernization Project. On Tuesday, December 8, 2020,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.