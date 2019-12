GROUP REGISTERS VOTERS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT WEEK Omega Psi Phi Fraternity brothers of Mid-Florida celebrated National Achievement Week by conducting voter registration drives throughout the Tampa Bay Area. The group hosted a drive at Big John’s Alabama BBQ, and they also gathered for voter registration and tailgating prior to the Buccaneers/Saints football…



