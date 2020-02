Forest Whitaker-led Godfather of Harlem will be coming back for another go-round. Epixhas renewed the drama series, from ABC Signature, for a 10-episode second season. Production on season 2 will begin in New York later this year. While Epix does not release viewership data, Godfather of Harlem, boosted by strong word of mouth, has been a breakout hit, becoming the…



