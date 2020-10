GAMMA THETA OMEGA, INC. RECEIVES $14,000 GRANT FOR STEM PROGRAM Gamma Theta Omega, Incorporated has received a $14,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation. These funds will support Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Theta Omega Chapter’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education program. The check was presented a few weeks ago. Those accepting the check from…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.