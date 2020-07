On the same weekend in which famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass 168 years ago delivered one of his most historically resonant speeches, a statue¬†of Douglass was toppled from its base and left near the Genesee River gorge. Located in Maplewood Park, the statue “had been placed over the fence to the gorge and was leaning against…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.