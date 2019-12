A 29-year-old Charlotte resident has been arrested by Federal investigators for allegedly stealing $88,000 from a Wells Fargo location. Arlando M. Henderson even posted photos of stolen stacks of bills online, taken from the vault he had access to at the Well Fargo where he worked. Henderson reportedly stole the sum over the course of at least 18 different occasions…



