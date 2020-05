Miss FAMU 2011-2012 Miss NaKena Cromartie, the former FAMU Queen, has taken on the Coronavirus fight. Making masks: Miss Cromartie makes reusable surgical masks. BY JODI YONDER Because of its deadly consequences, the fight against the Coronavirus has taken on new meaning in the African American community. African Americans top the list…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.