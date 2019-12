EARL LENNARD BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor A former Hillsborough County Public School Superintendent and Supervisor of Elections passed following a lengthy illness. Dr. Earl Lennard died on December 23rd, at the age of 77. A native of Hillsborough County, Dr. Lennard served as the School Superintendent from 1996 to 2005….



