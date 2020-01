Chauncy Lump is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a video he posted on Facebook Live. *Chauncy Lump, a 26-year-old man from South Florida finds himself in lockdown because he threatened President Donald Trump on Facebook Live. Lump’s provocative, but dumb-ass move, was his response to Trump’s ordering of the assassination of Iranian…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.