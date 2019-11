SENATOR PERRY THURSTON REP. GERALDINE THOMPSON REP.DIANNE HART AUDREY GIBSON Senate Democratic Leader BY JERI YONDER TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Black Caucus revealed a 2020 legislative agenda that could provide quite a challenge to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Caucus, the largest in the state legislature, is hoping to meet with him to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.