it comes to COVID-19, as the crowded living conditions make┬áthem far more susceptible to catching the disease. Exorbitant calling fees have also made it harder for inmates to check in on their loved ones during these trying times. At least, they did. Politico reports┬áthat the Federal Bureau of Prisons is making calls and video visitation…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.