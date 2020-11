Travis and Gregory McMichael, the father-son duo charged for the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery, were denied bail and must remain behind bars, a judge ruled on Friday (Nov. 13). Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, urged the judge to keep Travis, 34, and Gregory, 64, in custody. “These men are proud of what they’ve done,” she…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.