Grand Prize Big 12 Championship Winner of $125,000 in Tuition, Preston Barnett (left) from Baytown, Texas, who is studying Computer Science at Texas A&M University; and Second-Place Big 12 Championship Winner of $75,000 in Tuition – Roshard J. from Tampa, Florida, who is studying Mechanical Engineering at Florida A&M University. Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program Awarded $2 Million to Deserving Students throughout the 2020…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.