MARISSA STUBBS …ESPN/The Undefeated Rhoden Fellow Marissa Stubbs, a senior broadcast journalism student at FAMU, has been chosen as one of six journalism and communications students from HBCU’s to participate in ESPN’s /The Undefeated fourth class of Rhoden Fellows. The Rhoden Fellowship program is a one-year sports journalism internship program with The Undefeated for…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.