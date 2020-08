STACI R. COLLINS JACKSON …Named To Oscars Panel Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna Staci R. Collins Jackson will be among those judging entrants for the Oscars. She was recently named as a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which includes the most successful film executives, filmmakers, and artists…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.