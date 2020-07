Lysol Disinfectant Lysol Max Cover Mist Lab tests confirm effectiveness of disinfectants against virus that causes COVID-19 Two Lysol cleaning products have proven effective in killing the novel coronavirus on hard surfaces, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced. Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist received approval…



