RASHAD ‘SHAD’ BURRELL ….Tampa resident and CEO of BMT Promotions BY MONIQUE STAMPS Sentinel Feature Writer As a culture, African Americans have not traditionally been huge fans of country music. In a lot of circles, the music seemed so intertwined with the old south and the good ‘old boys that most Black folks…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.