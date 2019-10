ERNEST LUSH The Tampa Police Department is asking the community to help locate a missing person. He was last seen shortly after 7 p.m., on Thursday. Mr. Ernest Lush is 76-years-old and is about 5’8” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green tee shirt and tan shorts. According to…



