The Los Angeles Clippers, bolstered by the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, might have thought they could lay claim to the title of hottest ticket in town. Eddie Murphy, seen here with fiancé Paige Butcher last night, is the strongest possible evidence against that idea. Because Eddie Murphy was courtside at the Laker…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.