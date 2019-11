DSI BLACK PAGES 26th ANNUAL SHOWCASING DSI Black Pages held its 26th Annual Showcasing and Reception on November 14, 2019. The event was held at THAP’s 5508 Event Center. Among those who were recognized are: from left, Ricky Williams of Call Ricky Ask Ricky; Mrs. Jeanette “Diva J.” Hordge Smith, owner, DASH Marketing,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.