Dr. Louis P. Clark is a Native of Thomasville and a graduate from Allen Normal Industrial School, Thomasville, Ga. He is the only known Black Aerospace Physicist and Engineer from Thomasville. Since 1930 his scientific work led to the development of the United States Navy’s Polaris Submarine- Launched Missile System, the Air Force Anti-Ballistic Missile…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.