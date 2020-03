Joining Dr. Biden are: Senator Bill Nelson, Congressman Charlie Crist, Dr. Jill Biden, County Commission Chair, Les Miller, and former City Councilwoman Gwen Miller. Sunday, March 8, 2020, was International Women’s Day and what a day for Dr. Jill Biden to stop in Tampa. Several women were in the crowd that greeted her on Sunday….



