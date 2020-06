‘DIVINE NINE’ MARCHED TO PROTEST POLICE BRUTALITY On Sunday, June 14th, 200 members of the Tampa National Panhellenic Council and their families gathered in downtown Tampa to protest police brutality and the recent murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. The “Divine Nine” marched for 8:46 seconds from Curtis Hixon Park…



