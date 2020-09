Detroit, MI — Sgt. Sivad Johnson, a Detroit firefighter, is being called a hero for rescuing three young girls from drowning. Sadly though, he was found dead in the river the next day. According to an investigation, 48-year old Johnson dived into Detroit River alongside many other people to rescue three girls from drowning. He was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.