JORGE HERNANDEZ LOPEZ BHAVYA SHAH The Polk County Sheriff’s Office undercover detectives, partnering with other agencies, conducted a seven-day undercover operation from March 10th through March 16th, 2020, during which detectives posed as girls and boys online, on social media platforms and on-line dating sites, to investigate those who prey upon and travel…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.