COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HONOR ATTORNEY ARTHENIA JOYNER On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners recognized Arthenia Joyner for practicing law in the State of Florida for 50 years. The commendation read in part: “…50 years of practicing law continuously, longest practicing Black female lawyer in Florida’s history.” The commendation…



