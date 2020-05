COMMUNITY MEMORIAL WALK FOR AHMAUD ARBERY The leaders of Allen Temple AME Church, New Salem Primitive Baptist Church, The Tampa Bay Coalition of Clergy and Hillsborough County Branch NAACP were joined by several other community leaders in a Memorial Vigil for Ahmaud Arbery, “Clergy Collars and Tennis Shoes.” The walk on Saturday, May 16th…



