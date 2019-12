A Colt 45 And A Limp Wrist BY CLARENCE BARR, II Billie Dee Williams recently admitted that he is gender fluid. It is a classification under the LGBTQI banner that the 82-year-old movie star says defines him feeling both male and female. Those who may not be familiar with Williams might not understand…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.