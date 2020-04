REGINA LOCK-DEPASS City of Tampa Black History Committee, Inc. Scholarship Chairperson Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic across the world and the disruptions it has caused, the deadline for submitting the applications has been extended to Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Annually, the City of Tampa Black History Committee, Inc., known in the local community as COTBHC,…



