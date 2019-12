SAVEEAE OMERNICK An eleven-year-old child who had been reported missing has been located. He has been reunited with his family. According to the Tampa Police Department, Saveeae Omernick was reported missing Saturday. He was last seen on Saturday afternoon. He was reported missing from the 2300 block of E. 23rd Avenue. After his…



