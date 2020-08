MRS. LATRESA DOLEMAN …Ms. America International The bowling event will generate funds to pay for low income and at-risk youth to participate during Super Bowl Week. The Tampa Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association will host “Bowling With The Pros” on September 12, 2020. The event will be held at Pin Chasers Bowling…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.